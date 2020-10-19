|
|
|
Parts of southern Alaska under tsunami warning after reported magnitude 7.5 earthquake near Sand Point
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Parts of southern Alaska are under a tsunami warning after a reported magnitude 7.5 earthquake off Sand Point in the Alaska Peninsula coastline.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Power cables explode as earthquake hits Chile
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes a radio station in Copiapo, Chile, causing sparks and explosions from nearby power lines this morning (September 1).
The quake struck near the coast of Northern..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34Published
|
Terrified family flee home as Chile earthquake shakes buildings
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes the home of a terrified family in Copiapo, northern Chile, on Monday morning (September 1).
The quake struck near the coast of northern Chile shortly after midnight..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:17Published
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|