Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parts of southern Alaska under tsunami warning after reported magnitude 7.5 earthquake near Sand Point

FOXNews.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Parts of southern Alaska are under a tsunami warning after a reported magnitude 7.5 earthquake off Sand Point in the Alaska Peninsula coastline. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Power cables explode as earthquake hits Chile [Video]

Power cables explode as earthquake hits Chile

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes a radio station in Copiapo, Chile, causing sparks and explosions from nearby power lines this morning (September 1). The quake struck near the coast of Northern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
Terrified family flee home as Chile earthquake shakes buildings [Video]

Terrified family flee home as Chile earthquake shakes buildings

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake shakes the home of a terrified family in Copiapo, northern Chile, on Monday morning (September 1). The quake struck near the coast of northern Chile shortly after midnight..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:17Published
House shakes as 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near coast of Northern Chile [Video]

House shakes as 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes near coast of Northern Chile

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Northern Chile on Tuesday (September 1). A house in Copiapo, Chile shook violently as the earthquake hit shortly after midnight. Chile’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Parts of southern Alaska under tsunami warning after reported magnitude 7.4 earthquake
FOXNews.com

B.C. emergency officials evaluating tsunami risk after big quake off Alaska coast

 A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the coast Monday afternoon. Officials in B.C. say they're still...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this