Extra Extra: More Details Emerge On Jeffrey Toobin's Disastrous Zoom Meeting Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Red Hook



Because Trump thinks Fauci is a disaster, check out today's end-of-day links: Toobin's Zoom saga, up-and-coming comedians, Republican propaganda, The Mean Fiddler closing, spooky ghost dogs and more. [ more › ] Red HookBecause Trump thinks Fauci is a disaster, check out today's end-of-day links: Toobin's Zoom saga, up-and-coming comedians, Republican propaganda, The Mean Fiddler closing, spooky ghost dogs and more. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zoom rolls out 'SSO feature' to make online classrooms safer



Popular video meet and conferencing app, Zoom, released an external authentication feature Single Sign-On (SSO) that can benefit schools using Zoom for remote and hybrid classrooms. According to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this