DOJ charges Russian military officers in hacking and malware attacks

DOJ calls out Russian hacking spree



[NFA] The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has indicted six Russian intelligence agency hackers for a four-year long hacking spree that included attacks against the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and 2017 French elections. Freddie Joyner has more.

