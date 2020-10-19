|
DOJ charges Russian military officers in hacking and malware attacks
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Federal prosecutors have charged six Russian military officers with cyberattacks on targets around the world designed to, in part, interfere with international elections. Jeff Pegues has more details.
