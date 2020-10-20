Trump holds rallies in Arizona as he fights to win battleground states
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 () President Trump visited Arizona on Monday and is holding two rallies in the battleground state he won in 2016. It’s one of six swing states the CBS News Battleground Tracker now says is a toss-up. Dylan Smith, the editor and publisher of Tucsonsentinel.com; Shaun Boyd, a political specialist with CBS Denver station KCNC; and Nick Ochsner, chief investigative reporter for CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV, joined CBSN’s “Red and Blue” with the latest on races in those key states.
