Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump holds rallies in Arizona as he fights to win battleground states

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
President Trump visited Arizona on Monday and is holding two rallies in the battleground state he won in 2016. It’s one of six swing states the CBS News Battleground Tracker now says is a toss-up. Dylan Smith, the editor and publisher of Tucsonsentinel.com; Shaun Boyd, a political specialist with CBS Denver station KCNC; and Nick Ochsner, chief investigative reporter for CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV, joined CBSN’s “Red and Blue” with the latest on races in those key states.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci

Trump Campaign Faces New Battle With Fauci 00:37

 Pres. Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci are on course for another, very public battle. According to CNN, Fauci questioned why Trump thinks mask wearing is weak. Fauci is the world's leading infectious disease specialist. He and the President are arguing as the pandemic begins the feared fall &...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump slams Biden for listening to scientists as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

 President Trump criticized Joe Biden for listening to scientists' advice on handling the coronavirus pandemic, saying if they had their way the country would "be..
CBS News

US election 2020: Trump and Biden feud over debate topics

 The Republican and the Democratic campaigns accuse each other of trying to dodge tough questions.
BBC News

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump says in campaign call that Fauci is a "disaster"

 Mr. Trump said Fauci is a "very nice man" but "loves being on TV" and that he has "made a lot of bad calls."
CBS News

Trump set to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

 The US president says he will act once Sudan pays $335m to "US terror victims and families".
BBC News

Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Trump struggles in key swing states, hurt by virus response

 President Trump held two rallies in Arizona on Monday in an attempt to turn the tide against former Vice President Joe Biden, who could become the first..
CBS News
'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump [Video]

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

Speaking at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be "the greatest fundraiser in history" if he were to trade government favors for campaign contributions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published

Trump is racing from rally to rally. But is it helping him?

 President Trump is racing from rally to rally, hitting Arizona on Monday. But is it actually helping him?
NYTimes.com

WBTV WBTV CBS affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina

New poll in North Carolina shows affair isn't having a negative impact on Democratic challenger's Senate hopes

 A new poll from Monmouth University shows North Carolina Senate Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham maintaining a slim lead over incumbent Republican Thom..
CBS News

KCNC-TV KCNC-TV CBS TV station in Denver


Denver Denver City and county in Colorado, US

More bike thefts follow an uptick in bike sales

 Rates of bicycle theft have gone up in cities including New York and Denver as more Americans dust off their two-wheelers to safely commute and recreate during..
CBS News

Hundreds gather for women's march in Denver

 Hundreds of women marched through Denver on Saturday with a simple message - women have the power to decide the US presidential election in November. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

Watch live: Denver mayor to announce new COVID-19 restrictions

 Officials are expected to give an update on new health orders regarding requirements for face coverings and group gatherings.
CBS News

Denver shooting suspect to be charged with second-degree murder

 Matthew Dolloff, 30, could now face between 16 and 48 years in prison for the death of 49-year-old Lee Keltner.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps [Video]

Judge To Trump Admin: No, You Can't Kick 700,000 Americans Off Food Stamps

A federal judge has nixed a Trump administration proposal that would have kicked off nearly 700,000 American adults from the USDA's food stamps program. The proposed change to the Supplemental..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published
Senate To Vote On $500 Billion Stimulus Bill [Video]

Senate To Vote On $500 Billion Stimulus Bill

Senate To Vote On $500 Billion Stimulus Bill

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published
RNC Chair Warns Straying, Mutinous Republicans They're 'Hurting Themselves' [Video]

RNC Chair Warns Straying, Mutinous Republicans They're 'Hurting Themselves'

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday issued a warning to Republicans attempting to distance themselves from President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, her comments..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Lunch Special: Denver sports live chat with Mark Kiszla

 Got a question about Colorado sports? The Denver Post's Mark Kiszla is discussing all things Denver sports in a live Lunch Special chat, scheduled to begin at...
Denver Post

Protest Reporters Bring Their Own Security

 Reporters often say they are covering peaceful protests, but they are increasingly doing so with paid personal security guards, according to The Denver Post. "I...
Newsmax

$500,000 bond for security guard charged with second-degree murder in Denver protest shooting

 A Denver judge on Monday set a $500,000 bond for the security guard charged with second-degree murder in a fatal shooting at an Oct. 10 protest.
Denver Post Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsyUpworthy

Tweets about this