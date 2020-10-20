|
Trump holds rallies in Arizona as he fights to win battleground states
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
President Trump visited Arizona on Monday and is holding two rallies in the battleground state he won in 2016. It’s one of six swing states the CBS News Battleground Tracker now says is a toss-up. Dylan Smith, the editor and publisher of Tucsonsentinel.com; Shaun Boyd, a political specialist with CBS Denver station KCNC; and Nick Ochsner, chief investigative reporter for CBS Charlotte affiliate WBTV, joined CBSN’s “Red and Blue” with the latest on races in those key states.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump slams Biden for listening to scientists as COVID-19 hospitalizations risePresident Trump criticized Joe Biden for listening to scientists' advice on handling the coronavirus pandemic, saying if they had their way the country would "be..
CBS News
US election 2020: Trump and Biden feud over debate topicsThe Republican and the Democratic campaigns accuse each other of trying to dodge tough questions.
BBC News
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump says in campaign call that Fauci is a "disaster"Mr. Trump said Fauci is a "very nice man" but "loves being on TV" and that he has "made a lot of bad calls."
CBS News
Trump set to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism listThe US president says he will act once Sudan pays $335m to "US terror victims and families".
BBC News
Arizona State in the southwestern United States
Trump struggles in key swing states, hurt by virus responsePresident Trump held two rallies in Arizona on Monday in an attempt to turn the tide against former Vice President Joe Biden, who could become the first..
CBS News
'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25Published
Trump is racing from rally to rally. But is it helping him?President Trump is racing from rally to rally, hitting Arizona on Monday. But is it actually helping him?
NYTimes.com
WBTV CBS affiliate in Charlotte, North Carolina
New poll in North Carolina shows affair isn't having a negative impact on Democratic challenger's Senate hopesA new poll from Monmouth University shows North Carolina Senate Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham maintaining a slim lead over incumbent Republican Thom..
CBS News
KCNC-TV CBS TV station in Denver
Denver City and county in Colorado, US
More bike thefts follow an uptick in bike salesRates of bicycle theft have gone up in cities including New York and Denver as more Americans dust off their two-wheelers to safely commute and recreate during..
CBS News
Hundreds gather for women's march in DenverHundreds of women marched through Denver on Saturday with a simple message - women have the power to decide the US presidential election in November. (Oct...
USATODAY.com
Watch live: Denver mayor to announce new COVID-19 restrictionsOfficials are expected to give an update on new health orders regarding requirements for face coverings and group gatherings.
CBS News
Denver shooting suspect to be charged with second-degree murderMatthew Dolloff, 30, could now face between 16 and 48 years in prison for the death of 49-year-old Lee Keltner.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this