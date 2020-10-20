Global  
 

Powerful Alaska earthquake triggered tsunami warning

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning in the region that has since been downgraded to an advisory. CBS Los Angeles has the latest.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Alaskans Head For Higher Ground Under Tsunami Evacuation Orders

Alaskans Head For Higher Ground Under Tsunami Evacuation Orders 00:38

 A 7.5 earthquake that struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Monday has triggered a tsunami warning. CNN reports the warning was for the Alaska Peninsula and South Alaska, by the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska. The earthquake's epicenter was recorded less than 60 miles from Sand Point,...

