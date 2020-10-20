Global  
 

Hunter Biden: What We Know

Newsmax Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Trailing Joe Biden in the polls two weeks ahead of the election, President Donald Trump is intensifying his attacks on the Biden camp, drawing on accusations that his Democratic opponent is a "criminal" and attacking his son, Hunter Biden. Asked by a reporter on Monday if...
News video: Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians

Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians 00:36

 The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.' Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said he'd shared details of stolen emails and data supposedly sent by Hunter Biden with Trump and other...

Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists" [Video]

Trump To Biden: "Listen To The Scientists"

At a rally in Nevada on Sunday, President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden. Trump said Biden would "listen to the scientists" on coronavirus. Business Insider reports that the president also claimed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:24Published
Trump mocks Biden for listening to science [Video]

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden [Video]

Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden

Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:38Published

Has Chinese Government Financed Biden Campaign Through Hunter? – OpEd

Has Chinese Government Financed Biden Campaign Through Hunter? – OpEd In a tit-for-tat response to the New York Post's explosive report alleging Hunter Biden introduced a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm he was working for...
Eurasia Review

Sloppy Methodology: Social Media, Censorship And New York Posts Hunter Biden Story – OpEd

Sloppy Methodology: Social Media, Censorship And New York Posts Hunter Biden Story – OpEd It was highly probable.  Given the howls of concern that social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook nurse and nurture a bias (every choice on content...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The WrapNaturalNews.com

NY Post Reporter Behind Dubious Hunter Biden Story Refused to Put His Name on It (Report)

 The New York Post reporter behind last week’s cover story on Hunter Biden wouldn’t put his name on the piece, according to a Sunday report in the New York...
The Wrap Also reported by •Eurasia Review

