Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jeffrey Toobin suspended by The New Yorker, on leave from CNN

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Indecent Proposal? Jeffrey Toobin Exposed The Contents Of His Legal Briefs On Zoom Call

Indecent Proposal? Jeffrey Toobin Exposed The Contents Of His Legal Briefs On Zoom Call 00:39

 The New Yorker magazine has suspended staff writer Jeffrey Toobin for exposing himself while on a Zoom call. According to Business Insider, Toobin's ménage à moi reportedly took place before members of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. Witnesses say Toobin appeared to take another call at one point...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeffrey Toobin Jeffrey Toobin

Legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin suspended by the New Yorker for 'personal' reasons

 Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN's senior legal analyst pending what the cable..
New Zealand Herald

New Yorker writer and CNN pundit Jeffrey Toobin suspended while nude Zoom mishap is investigated

 Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended while his bosses investigate an embarrassing Zoom mishap.
USATODAY.com

Jeffrey Toobin Is Suspended by New Yorker After Zoom Incident

 In a statement, the magazine said it was investigating a matter involving the author and CNN legal analyst.
NYTimes.com

Jeffrey Toobin's 'Embarrassingly Stupid' Zoom Exposure Fail Gets Him Suspended

 Jeffrey Toobin is learning about the pitfalls of Zoom calls in the worst possible way ... and "The New Yorker" has suspended him for his blunder. The lawyer,..
TMZ.com

The New Yorker The New Yorker American weekly magazine

Go read about how Facebook bends its rules for world leaders

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is a basically unprecedented piece of technology. Every month, a single platform gives over 2.5..
The Verge

WNYC WNYC Radio station in New York City


Zoom Video Communications Zoom Video Communications American video communications company

Penketh Parish Council chair apologises for abusive outburst

 David Simm's "disgusting remarks" were caught on camera during a Zoom meeting last week.
BBC News

Sometimes I feel like running away: Working moms on the brink of burnout

 Hopping from kitchen to Zoom meetings to kiddo’s online classes has tested the multi-tasking abilities and patience of many mothers. They talk to TOI about the..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Why Did Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Assistant $4 million? [Video]

Why Did Fox News Paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Assistant $4 million?

Fox News paid Kimberly Guilfoyle's former assistant upward of $4 million. According to CNN the payoff was to avoid going to trial after the employee wrote a 2018 draft complaint detailing allegations..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this

seungminhoww

♡♡♡♕︎ RT @BangChan__CN: ALL IN lyrics translation (Bang Chan's part) "In the meaningless time, clap oh This dream, grab oh Before failing and ru… 10 minutes ago

ShannaRone

Shanna Rone RT @unspokenmusic: Sometimes running or hiding from Him looks like ignoring Him, especially when we feel ashamed or angry at Him. But I l… 23 minutes ago