Jeff Bridges Says He Has Lymphoma

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The actor said on Monday that he had started treatment and that his prognosis was “good.”
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Jeff Bridges Starting Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges Starting Treatment After Being Diagnosed With Lymphoma 00:30

 Jeff Bridges announced Monday evening he has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is starting treatment.

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma [Video]

Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Jeff Bridges: Oscar-winning US actor reveals he has lymphoma

 The Big Lebowski actor acknowledges it "is a serious disease" but says his prognosis is good.
BBC News

Jeff Bridges Says He's Diagnosed With Lymphoma, Getting Treatment

 Jeff Bridges is battling cancer ... he just revealed he's been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 'Big Lebowski' star just announced his cancer diagnosis on Twitter,..
TMZ.com

Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma: 'The prognosis is good'

 Jeff Bridges revealed on Twitter Monday that he's been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system. He said his "prognosis is good."
USATODAY.com

Actor Jeff Bridges being treated for lymphoma

 Famous for his role of The Dude in The Big Lebowski, Bridges says the disease is serious but his prognosis is good
Upworthy Also reported by •USATODAY.comWashington PostBBC NewsDaily Record

