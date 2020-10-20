‘The Crown': Dominic West in Talks to Play Prince Charles in Seasons 5 and 6 Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Dominic West is in final talks with Netflix and Left Bank Pictures to play Prince Charles for Seasons 5 and 6 of “The Crown.”



According to Deadline, “The Affair” alum has not yet closed a deal, but has been lined up for the part on the British royal family drama’s final two seasons.



West would take over the role from Josh O’Connor, who played Charles on the third and upcoming fourth season of “The Crown.”



