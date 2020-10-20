Kirstie Alley Defends Supporting Trump: ‘I’m Tired of Career Politicians’ (Video) Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Kirstie Alley defended herself on “Hannity” Monday evening after she drew criticism for announcing her continued support for Donald Trump on Twitter.



Last Saturday, the actress said she’d again back Trump, tweeting, “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”



Alley became the target of more liberal Hollywood personalities including Judd Apatow and Patricia Arquette, who promptly criticized her pick for president.



*Also Read:* Justice Department to Slap Google With Antitrust Suit



“Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life,” Alley tweeted in response. “Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a [sic] really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.”



On “Hannity” Monday night, Alley said that she’s used to the criticism and that it won’t alter her plans to vote in the Nov. 3 election.



“They always attack the same three things,” Alley told host Sean Hannity. “That I’m a fat irrelevant Scientologist… but this has been going on for 40 years.”



*Also Read:* Borat Gives Jimmy Kimmel an Extremely Incorrect Coronavirus Test (Video)



Alley, who formerly starred in “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking,” said the fact that Trump isn’t a “career politician” is what motivated her to consider supporting his second term.



“I like that Trump has a lot of energy,” Alley said. “He has a lot more energy than I’ve actually ever seen, and I think the big thing that I was mentioning in that tweet was that I’m really tired of career politicians, I’m tired of paying people to do nothing and take too long to do it.”



Alley also suggested to Sean Hannity that politicians should have a “base salary” and then “for every accomplishment, they get a performance bonus.”



Check out Alley’s conversation with Hannity below.







Alley: They always attack the same three things. That I’m a fat irrelevant Scientologist… pic.twitter.com/5BHvtvuImN



— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 20, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Trump Will Still Debate Despite New Mic-Muting Rule



Jake Tapper Cuts Off Lara Trump in Tense Exchange Over Biden's Stutter (Video)



Trump Trashes Fauci as a 'Disaster' in Phone Call With Campaign Staff Kirstie Alley defended herself on “Hannity” Monday evening after she drew criticism for announcing her continued support for Donald Trump on Twitter.Last Saturday, the actress said she’d again back Trump, tweeting, “I’m voting for @realDonaldTrump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason. He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”Alley became the target of more liberal Hollywood personalities including Judd Apatow and Patricia Arquette, who promptly criticized her pick for president.*Also Read:* Justice Department to Slap Google With Antitrust Suit“Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much name-calling in my life,” Alley tweeted in response. “Definitely not on my site here anyway I guess I’m not allowed to have a viewpoint without being called a [sic] really nasty names by what I’m going to suppose are really nasty people.”On “Hannity” Monday night, Alley said that she’s used to the criticism and that it won’t alter her plans to vote in the Nov. 3 election.“They always attack the same three things,” Alley told host Sean Hannity. “That I’m a fat irrelevant Scientologist… but this has been going on for 40 years.”*Also Read:* Borat Gives Jimmy Kimmel an Extremely Incorrect Coronavirus Test (Video)Alley, who formerly starred in “Cheers” and “Look Who’s Talking,” said the fact that Trump isn’t a “career politician” is what motivated her to consider supporting his second term.“I like that Trump has a lot of energy,” Alley said. “He has a lot more energy than I’ve actually ever seen, and I think the big thing that I was mentioning in that tweet was that I’m really tired of career politicians, I’m tired of paying people to do nothing and take too long to do it.”Alley also suggested to Sean Hannity that politicians should have a “base salary” and then “for every accomplishment, they get a performance bonus.”Check out Alley’s conversation with Hannity below.Alley: They always attack the same three things. That I’m a fat irrelevant Scientologist… pic.twitter.com/5BHvtvuImN— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 20, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Trump Will Still Debate Despite New Mic-Muting RuleJake Tapper Cuts Off Lara Trump in Tense Exchange Over Biden's Stutter (Video)Trump Trashes Fauci as a 'Disaster' in Phone Call With Campaign Staff 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published 21 hours ago Kirstie Alley responds to backlash for revealing her vote for Trump, promotes new podcast 01:04 Kirstie Alley responds to criticism after supporting President Trump. She also promoted her new podcast, "Kirstie Alley... On the Verge." You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kirstie Alley defends her decision to vote for Donald Trump



'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley has defended her decision to vote for Donald Trump. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:22 Published 1 day ago Kirstie Alley Tweets Exactly Why She's Still A Trump Supporter



'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley is standing by her man--politically, at least. Business Insider reports Alley has endorsed President Trump for a second term, saying on Twitter she supports.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this

