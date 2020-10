Denver weather: Late afternoon smoke rolls in Tuesday Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Smoke from area wildfires will continue to be a factor later Tuesday afternoon. according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. However, winds are expected to be calm in the Denver metro area with speeds up to 8 mph. Otherwise, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 72 degrees. 👓 View full article