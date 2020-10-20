Global  
 

Fox News Guest Incurs Twitter Wrath by Mocking ‘Stuttering’ Biden

The Wrap Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Conservative radio host Tony Katz earned the fury of Twitter users Tuesday after he mocked “stuttering vice president Joe Biden” on Fox News.

Discussing the upcoming debate between Biden and President Donald Trump on “Fox & Friends,” he disparaged the new rule that says each candidate will have their microphone muted while the other speaks: “All you’ll hear is a stuttering Vice President Joe Biden. Haven’t we heard enough stuttering Vice President Joe Biden? Is this really the imagery the Democratic Party wants to put out there?”

The clip was initially flagged by Media Matters’ Bobby Lewis and generated instant blowback.

Sportswriter Peter King tweeted to his 1.8 million followers, “Tony Katz, you should be ashamed of yourself.”

Olympic long-distance runner Kara Goucher wrote, “Every day I worry some kid will pick up on my sons stutter and make him feel inferior for it. I guess now I have to worry about grownups too.”

Journalists, too, expressed disgust. CBS News’ Kathryn Watson wrote, “For heaven’s sake, Biden has 47 years’ worth of policy to critique and criticize. There’s plenty of material. And you choose to criticize his stutter?”

CNN’s Jake Tapper lamented he “opens twitter, sees bad people determined to prove their awfulness…”

On Twitter, Katz defended himself, insisting, “I didn’t make fun of stutterers. Because that is wrong.”

Watch below:



Fox guest Tony Katz mocks Joe Biden for his stutter: "All you'll hear is a stuttering Vice President Joe Biden? Haven't we heard enough stuttering Vice President Joe Biden? Is this really the imagery the Democratic Party wants to put out there?" pic.twitter.com/e7Kr4iKrmb

— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 20, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Trump and Biden's Mics to Be Muted at Times During Next Debate

Jake Tapper Cuts Off Lara Trump in Tense Exchange Over Biden's Stutter (Video)

Joe Biden's 'Animal Crossing' Island Features Model Trains, Ice Cream and More of His Favorite Things
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden

Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden 00:38

 Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden. Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes the president has utterly mismanaged the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, Murdoch's publications...

