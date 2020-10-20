Kaley Cuoco Covers Up a Murder She May or May Not Have Committed in HBO Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant’ Trailer Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Kaley Cuoco has a big, bloody problem in the trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming comedic thriller series “The Flight Attendant,” and she’s not even sure if she’s the one responsible for the mess.



In the video, which you can view above, Cuoco’s flight attendant character wakes up in bed with a man she met on a flight. The man is now dead and she has no idea what happened to him. And while she tries to figure it out, she’s also trying to cover it up.



Along with Cuoco, the eight-episode limited series stars Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews and Nolan Gerard Funk.



*Also Read:* Kaley Cuoco Thriller Series 'The Flight Attendant' to Premiere This Fall on HBO Max



Based Chris Bohjalian’s novel of the same name, “The Flight Attendant” will launch its first three episodes on HBO Max Thursday, Nov. 26. Two more episodes will drop Dec. 3, an additional two on Dec. 10, and the finale episode on Dec. 17.



Production on “The Flight Attendant” resumed in New York City in August, after being shut down due to the pandemic in March. Executive producer and co-showrunner Steve Yockey says the team had begun shooting Episode 6 out of eight total when they were halted by COVID. This premature wrap ensured that “The Flight Attendant” would not be one of the HBO Max originals available when the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service launched May 27.



“Our production, in particular, has been working with the studio to make sure everything is going to be ready for people to come back in terms of both providing a tonnage of PPE that’s necessary for us to safely do our jobs, combined with social distancing, rewrites to certain elements in the script and rapid on-site testing that all of the crew and the cast will be participating in,” Yockey told reporters before production picked up again. “But especially the actors who are performing every day or who are going to be in closer scenes together, will be tested every day in the run-up to that.”



*Also Read:* 11 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Supermarket Sweep' to 'Weakest Link' (Photos)



“The Flight Attendant” is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Yockey, Marcie Ulin, Meredith Lavender, Sarah Schechter, and Susanna Fogel (who directed the first two episodes). Suzanne McCormack is a co-executive producer.



The series hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions and Yes, Norman Productions.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Mindy Kaling's 'Sex Lives of College Girls' Sets Main Cast at HBO Max



HBO Max Renews 'Craftopia' for Season 2 With Adult Contestants



