Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Early in-person voting starts in Wisconsin

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Voters across the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin are lining up to cast their ballots on the first day of early in-person voting. (Oct. 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Early voting gets underway in Wisconsin

Early voting gets underway in Wisconsin 00:56

 Voters lined up to cast their ballots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday as early in-person voting began in the state.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Live updates: Coronavirus cases surge in the U.S.

 Hospitalizations are on the rise in 38 states, including Wisconsin, America's latest virus hotspot.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Voters wait in long lines as early in-person voting begins in the battleground state of Wisconsin [Video]

Voters wait in long lines as early in-person voting begins in the battleground state of Wisconsin

Early in-person voting began Tuesday morning and almost immediately some of Milwaukee's voting sites were wrapped by voters waiting in line, eager to cast ballots in the battleground state with just..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:58Published
Wisconsin's early voting period begins Tuesday [Video]

Wisconsin's early voting period begins Tuesday

Early voting in Wisconsin starts Tuesday, just two weeks before election day. Here's what you need to know.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:57Published
New Rules For Thursday's Presidential Debate Plus Early Voting Begins In Three More States [Video]

New Rules For Thursday's Presidential Debate Plus Early Voting Begins In Three More States

Early voting gets underway today in Wisconsin, Hawaii, and Utah. Millions have already cast a ballot either in person or by mail. But for those undecided voters, President Trump and former Vice..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this