Tony Lewis, Lead Singer and Bassist of The Outfield, Dies at 62

Tony Lewis, the leader singer and bassist from The Outfield, has died “unexpectedly.” He was 62.



“It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away,” Lewis’ Twitter profile tweeted out on Tuesday. “He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.”



Lewis and The Outfield are best known for the catchy single “Your Love, which reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts.



It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away. He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.-Team TL pic.twitter.com/Wiif4Ldt8v



— Tony Lewis from The Outfield (@TonyLewisMusic) October 20, 2020







