Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maker Of Tiny Homes Reports 35% Increase In Sales As Remote Workers Turn Backyards Into Offices

cbs4.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The COVID pandemic has forced many people to work from home. Some have opted to take over a bedroom or the dining room table to set up their home office. Others are heading to the backyard.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Amusement park transformed into 'offices' for remote workers in Tokyo

Amusement park transformed into 'offices' for remote workers in Tokyo 02:24

 An amusement park in Tokyo has been turned into new office space for remote workers as part of a unique project during the pandemic.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How to Stay Productive While Working from Home During COVID-19 [Video]

How to Stay Productive While Working from Home During COVID-19

It's tough staying focused on the task at hand and, with many companies trading out office buildings for remote offices, it's not going away soon. Find out tips to keeping up your productivity while..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:06Published
Samsung Opens up its DSP with Self-Serve Platform [Video]

Samsung Opens up its DSP with Self-Serve Platform

Samsung Ads, the advanced TV advertising unit of the consumer electronics giant, recently launched a self-serve demand-side platform to give advertisers and their agencies more flexibility in their..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:16Published
If Everyone Is Cooking At Home, Why Isn't Whole Foods Booming? [Video]

If Everyone Is Cooking At Home, Why Isn't Whole Foods Booming?

With so many people working from home, restaurant traffic is down but grocery stores are getting plenty of business. But according to Business Insider, Whole Foods had 21% fewer visitors across its..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this