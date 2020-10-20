Global  
 

Pelosi, Mnuchin continue COVID bill talks with time running out for deal

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she sees a "path" to a deal on a coronavirus relief bill.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election

Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election 01:32

 [NFA] The top elected Democratic official said time to seal a massive coronavirus stimulus package before the U.S. election was running out, but she held out hope of reaching an agreement with the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

Nancy Pelosi says she will seek another term as speaker if Democrats keep control of the House

 Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal Democratic critic of House leadership, said she would back Pelosi if no progressive challenger surfaced.
USATODAY.com

As Time Runs Short, Optimism Fades for a Pre-Election Stimulus Deal

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was still optimistic about the chances for an agreement, but it would be up to President Trump when it came together. And time is..
NYTimes.com
Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship' [Video]

Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of COVID-19 stimulus, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published

Pelosi voices skepticism about DNI and fake emails

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi voiced skepticism about Wednesday's press conference during which the director of National Intelligence accused Iran of being behind a..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here' [Video]

Pelosi on election interference: 'Russia is the villian here'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that while Iran was a "bad actor," Russia was the real villain in efforts to meddle in the 2020 U.S. election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

Stimulus Package Is Unlikely Before the Election, Says Goldman Sachs [Video]

Stimulus Package Is Unlikely Before the Election, Says Goldman Sachs

As stimulus negotiations between Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Steve Mnuchin continue.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Trump Casts Doubt on Stimulus Deal as Republicans Resist a Possible Compromise

 Even as Nancy Pelosi and Steven Mnuchin continued to narrow their differences, the president said Democrats were holding out for too much, suggesting he was..
NYTimes.com

Senate Democrats block slimmed-down GOP coronavirus bill

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are continuing negotiations over a larger package.
CBS News

US Stocks: Stimulus bets drive Wall Street higher

 Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Not all coronavirus tests are the same - Which one is right for you? [Video]

Not all coronavirus tests are the same - Which one is right for you?

Across the world mass testing of Covid-19 is being carried out as a tool tocontrol the spread of the virus. The tests vary and are used to determine ifsomeone has a current or past infection. Here's a guide to the types of testsout there and when they should be used.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:59Published
Firecracker workers in Ahmedabad reeling under COVID impact [Video]

Firecracker workers in Ahmedabad reeling under COVID impact

As the country is reeling under the impact of COVID-19, several firecracker workers are facing hardship even as Diwali approaches. Factory workers in Ahmedabad are suffering due to the dip in demand for crackers. The livelihood of several workers is dependent on this business. Speaking on this, one of the workers said, "We are not receiving orders like previous years. Our business has been severely impacted due to the pandemic situation."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program [Video]

How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program

Gizmodo reports San Francisco and Alameda counties in California have stopped using Verily to test for the novel coronavirus. Google's health-centered sister company launched a $55 million pilot COVID-19 testing program earlier this year to set up mobile and stationary test sites. However, Verily’s services weren’t geared towards filling the needs of communities especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

US Stocks Dip Lower Over Stimulus Deal Talks [Video]

US Stocks Dip Lower Over Stimulus Deal Talks

US stocks dipped slightly on Wednesday as investors weighed the latest stimulus talk developments. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach a deal before the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Continued discussion for a COVID-19 bill [Video]

Continued discussion for a COVID-19 bill

Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will once again discuss a COVID-19 relief deal. Pelosi wanted an agreement yesterday but says the progress is still worth..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:33Published
Stimulus Negotiations Continue On Capitol Hill [Video]

Stimulus Negotiations Continue On Capitol Hill

Talks for a new coronavirus relief bill continue between Democrats and Republicans. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now giving a different take on what the deadline is for a deal. CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published

