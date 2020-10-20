Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele endorses Biden

CBS News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
"Now, I'm a lifelong Republican – and I'm still a Republican. But this ballot is how we restore the soul of our nation," said Michael Steele, who called Joe Biden "a good man."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Officially Endorses Biden

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele Officially Endorses Biden 00:56

 Former Republic National Committee Chair, Michael Steele has officially endorsed Democratic Presidential Nominee, Joe Biden after joining a ‘Never Trump’ GOP group in August. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WHAT KILLED MICHAEL BROWN? Documentary movie [Video]

WHAT KILLED MICHAEL BROWN? Documentary movie

WHAT KILLED MICHAEL BROWN? Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A documentary about a young black man who was killed by a police officer after he attacked the officer. This is THE TRUE STORY that..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

'America or Trump? I choose America': Former RNC chairman Michael Steele endorses Joe Biden for president

 The longtime Republican said in a Lincoln Project advertisement that President Donald Trump's reelection would "plunge our country into chaos."
Business Insider


Tweets about this