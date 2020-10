You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 13 Injured During Boat Fire On Fort Lauderdale's New River



CBS4's Ted Scouten reports the 41-foot Wellcraft was heading outbound on the New River with 21 people on board when there was a series of explosions. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:21 Published 5 days ago Several Hospitalized After Boat Explosion In Fort Lauderdale



CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports the 41-foot Wellcraft was heading outbound on the New River with 21 people on board when there was a series of explosions. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:52 Published 5 days ago No Emergency Training For Crew On Boat Where Fire Killed 34



Crew members on a dive boat say they were never instructed on emergency procedures before a predawn fire swept through the vessel as it was anchored off the southern California coast, killing 34 people.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:00 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this