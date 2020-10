Extra Extra: Breezy Point Is One Of The Most Pro-Trump Parts Of NYC Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Prospect Park



Because early voting is going strong, check out today's end-of-day links: Breezy Point loves Trump, Zoom chat etiquette, Billy McFarland podcast, RIP Spencer Davis, Tom Petty tribute shows, beaver's gonna beave, and more. [ more › ] Prospect ParkBecause early voting is going strong, check out today's end-of-day links: Breezy Point loves Trump, Zoom chat etiquette, Billy McFarland podcast, RIP Spencer Davis, Tom Petty tribute shows, beaver's gonna beave, and more. [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sports & Stilettos Podcast @sixersnbirds it’s not just this game. i’m talking about in general. u can’t keep going for two because u don’t tru… https://t.co/Nw9H5XR8Ot 2 days ago Hannibal RT @Gothamist: Breezy Point Is One Of The Most Pro-Trump Parts Of NYC (And More End-Of-Day Links) https://t.co/OyeetNHNwb 3 days ago NYC Headshots Extra Extra: Breezy Point Is One Of The Most Pro-Trump Parts Of NYC https://t.co/xUQNJl7JEa https://t.co/XtnRRaKU1S 4 days ago Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Extra Extra: Breezy Point Is One Of The Most Pro-Trump Parts Of NYC https://t.co/JELqKrA2kY… https://t.co/MWFEXE9okr 4 days ago Gothamist Breezy Point Is One Of The Most Pro-Trump Parts Of NYC (And More End-Of-Day Links) https://t.co/OyeetNHNwb 4 days ago