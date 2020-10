Controversy On Day 2 Of Early Voting After Uniformed Miami Police Officer Wears Pro-Trump Mask While Voting



CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the backlash the officer is facing. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 04:00 Published 1 hour ago

Anti-Masker Mom Tased, Arrested At Son's School Football Game



Ohio's Marietta City School District is serious about the wearing of masks at school athletic events. Very serious. In fact, CNN reports a Logan, Ohio woman was tased and arrested for refusing to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago