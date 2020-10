Rob Manfred likes idea of expanded playoff format, runner in extra innings Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ahead of a World Series capping the pandemic-shortened season, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said he hopes to keep two of this year’s innovations: expanded playoffs and starting extra innings with runners on second base. 👓 View full article

