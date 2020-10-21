McConnell Urged White House Not To Make A Deal On Stimulus Bill Ahead Of Election
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 () McConnell told Senate Republicans Tuesday that he urged the White House against making a deal on a large coronavirus stimulus bill ahead of the election, a source familiar confirmed to CBS News.
