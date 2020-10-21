Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell Urged White House Not To Make A Deal On Stimulus Bill Ahead Of Election

CBS 2 Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
McConnell told Senate Republicans Tuesday that he urged the White House against making a deal on a large coronavirus stimulus bill ahead of the election, a source familiar confirmed to CBS News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Dow Plunges 411 Points

Dow Plunges 411 Points 00:33

 Getty Images US stocks extended losses into Monday's close as a lack of stimulus progress cut into hopes for a pre-election deal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expedited talks on Sunday, setting a 48-hour deadline for the White House and Democrats to ink a deal. She later told Democrats that significant...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Pelosi Says She Should Know Tuesday If Stimulus Deal Will Be Passed [Video]

Sen. Pelosi Says She Should Know Tuesday If Stimulus Deal Will Be Passed

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she should know by the end of the day whether the Trump administration will be able to pass a new stimulus deal before the election.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:42Published
The fight for the White House will be a battle likely fought at the ballot box and in the courtroom [Video]

The fight for the White House will be a battle likely fought at the ballot box and in the courtroom

The fight for the White House will be a battle likely fought at the ballot box and in the courtroom

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:27Published
The race for the White House could be decided at the ballot box and the courtroom [Video]

The race for the White House could be decided at the ballot box and the courtroom

The race for the White House could be decided at the ballot box and the courtroom.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Mitch McConnell Reportedly Sandbagging Covid Stimulus Talks, Warning White House Against Making Deal with Pelosi Before Election

Mitch McConnell Reportedly Sandbagging Covid Stimulus Talks, Warning White House Against Making Deal with Pelosi Before Election Mitch McConnell reportedly sandbagged the Covid-19 stimulus talks, secretly warning the White House against making a last-minute deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Mediaite

Mitch McConnell reportedly told the White House to refrain from striking a stimulus deal before the election

 McConnell said he thought a stimulus agreement would complicate the GOP's efforts to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Business Insider

McConnell warns White House against making stimulus deal before election

 Read more on https://www.fxstreet.com
FXstreet.com


Tweets about this