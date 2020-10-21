Global  
 

Anya Taylor-Joy ages down for 'The Queen's Gambit'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Anya Taylor-Joy used different walks and body language to play her character in the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" at ages ranging from early teens to early 20s. "It was a science experiment for me," says the 24-year-old actress. (Oct. 20)
 
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview

'The Queen's Gambit' Star Anya Taylor-Joy and Cast Talk New Netflix Limited Series | THR Interview 04:35

 Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram and Harry Melling spoke to THR about their new Netflix limited series 'The Queen's Gambit.'

