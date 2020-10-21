|
Anya Taylor-Joy ages down for 'The Queen's Gambit'
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Anya Taylor-Joy used different walks and body language to play her character in the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" at ages ranging from early teens to early 20s. "It was a science experiment for me," says the 24-year-old actress. (Oct. 20)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anya Taylor-Joy American-British-Argentine actress
Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa to star Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris HemsworthMad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa has found its lead with Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, Emma) in the eponymous role. Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will..
The Verge
Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth to star in 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Netflix American media service company
Netflix reports slump in subscriber growthNetflix's subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the northern hemisphere summer months after surging in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns that..
New Zealand Herald
Stimulus hopes lift Wall Street; Netflix slumps
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04Published
'Euphoria' Returning With Two Special Episodes, New 'Power' Rangers Projects On the Way & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:03Published
Five ways the virus has changed NetflixSubscriber growth slows for the streaming giant, despite hit productions such as The Old Guard with Charlize Theron
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this