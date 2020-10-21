Anya Taylor-Joy ages down for 'The Queen's Gambit' Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )



Anya Taylor-Joy used different walks and body language to play her character in the Netflix series "The Queen's Gambit" at ages ranging from early teens to early 20s. "It was a science experiment for me," says the 24-year-old actress. (Oct. 20)


