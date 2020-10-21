Vanessa Guillén, Fort Hood soldier who went missing in April, died 'in the line of duty,' Army says

Retired Army major bids to row home-made Tintanic boat 100 miles for charity



An 80-year-old retired Army major has embarked on a 100-mile charitychallenge, travelling at 2mph in his home-made boat. Michael Stanley, whoserved in The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for 35 years, created the boat, namedthe Tintanic, out of two sheets of corrugated iron, curtain hooks andhosepipe. He has set himself the target of rowing it 100 miles along theChichester canal in West Sussex. The veteran, known as Major Mick, had aimedto raise £1,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham but has already surpassed£8,000.

