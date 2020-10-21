|
Vanessa Guillén, Fort Hood soldier who went missing in April, died 'in the line of duty,' Army says
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Guillén's family will receive Army benefits, such as allowances, compensation for expenses, life insurance and a funeral with full military honors.
Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier
Vanessa Guillen Died ‘in the Line of Duty,’ Army Officials SayThe determination means the slain Army specialist’s family is entitled to military life insurance, final pay and allowance.
NYTimes.com
Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas
Army Military branch for ground warfare
