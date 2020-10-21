Global  
 

Vanessa Guillén, Fort Hood soldier who went missing in April, died 'in the line of duty,' Army says

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Guillén's family will receive Army benefits, such as allowances, compensation for expenses, life insurance and a funeral with full military honors.
 
 The U.S. Army declared Tuesday that Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen died "in the line of duty," which allows her family to receive compensation.

Vanessa Guillen Died ‘in the Line of Duty,’ Army Officials Say

 The determination means the slain Army specialist’s family is entitled to military life insurance, final pay and allowance.
