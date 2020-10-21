Global  
 

Pelosi, Mnuchin Make Another Run at Stimulus McConnell Opposes

Newsmax Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will try Wednesday to bridge remaining gaps in their talks over comprehensive coronavirus relief, blowing past Pelosi's self-imposed Tuesday deadline amid signs of progress toward a pre-election deal.But...
 The highest-ranking Democratic lawmaker on Sunday said that despite differences with the Republican White House, she thought it possible to reach agreement on a large rescue package before Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

