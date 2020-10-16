Global  
 

Hurricane Epsilon Is 10th of the Season

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
A tropical storm watch is in effect for Bermuda.
News video: Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens into hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens into hurricane 00:47

 On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecast to move closer to Bermuda on Thursday and make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night.

Tropical Storm Epsilon could become a hurricane near Bermuda

 Tropical Storm Epsilon could be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches Bermuda by Thursday and Friday.
