Snowstorm in Minnesota shatters record, causes hundreds of crashes and spinouts Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

An early-season snowstorm dumped a record-breaking amount of snow across Minnesota on Tuesday, knocking out power to thousands and leading to hundreds of accidents. πŸ‘“ View full article

Minnesota is bracing for a record-breaking first winter storm of the year with three to five inches of snow expected to hit the state over the next few days. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 1 hour ago

