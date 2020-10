You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Paulette slams Bermuda with heavy rainfall and winds



Hurricane Paulette lashed the British Overseas Territory of Bermuda on Monday morning (September 14) with strong winds and heavy rains. Footage recorded by @spethomsen in Pitts Bay and @Bermuda_Max.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:14 Published on September 14, 2020 Strong winds batter Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette passes over



Strong winds battered Southampton Parish as Hurricane Paulette passed over Bermuda on September 14. Filmer Andrew Moore told Newsflare: "After entering the calm eye overnight, the southwest eyewall.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:25 Published on September 14, 2020 Strong winds and rain batter Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette approaches



Strong wind and waves batter the coast of Bermuda as Hurricane Paulette moves towards the country on Sunday evening (September 13). Residents were urged to prepare for the powerful storm amid fears.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:08 Published on September 14, 2020

Tweets about this