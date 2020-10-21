|
Sam Elliott Makes a Patriotic Pitch for Biden in New Ad
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sam Elliott American actor
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Around Atlanta, Many White Suburbanites Are Sticking With TrumpNationwide, such voters are tilting toward Biden. But in Georgia, the president’s law-and-order message seems to be keeping the bulk of them in his column.
NYTimes.com
Pennsylvania's blue-collar workers share views on electionIn 2016, White voters without a college degree voted for President Trump by a more than two-to-one margin, helping lift him to surprise victories in Michigan,..
CBS News
Trump, Biden campaigns prioritize swing state Pennsylvania two weeks before presidential electionWith time running out before the presidential election, the Trump and Biden campaigns are turning their attention to the swing states that will decide the race...
CBS News
It's cowardly and self-indulgent for anti-Trump Republicans to do anything but vote BidenNo one is going to ask us to die to defend America from Trump. But you should be able to endure a little emotional discomfort and vote for a Democrat.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this