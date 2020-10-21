Global  
 

Epsilon becomes 10th hurricane of the season; warning issued as storm nears Bermuda

Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th hurricane of an extremely active Atlantic season, is forecast to move near Bermuda over the next couple of days.
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens into hurricane

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens into hurricane 00:47

 On the forecast track, Epsilon is forecast to move closer to Bermuda on Thursday and make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night.

