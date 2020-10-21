|
Epsilon becomes 10th hurricane of the season; warning issued as storm nears Bermuda
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Epsilon, the 10th hurricane of an extremely active Atlantic season, is forecast to move near Bermuda over the next couple of days.
