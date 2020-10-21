Global  
 

Kane Brown On Hosting 2020 CMT Music Awards: ‘My First Award That I Ever Won Was On CMT’

CBS 2 Wednesday, 21 October 2020
The country music star shares what it means to host this year's CMT Music Awards and previews what fans can expect.
News video: Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Music Awards 01:21

 Carrie Underwood extended her CMT Music Awards record by winning her 21st and 22nd prizes, including the night's biggest accolade, Video of the Year.

