Kane Brown On Hosting 2020 CMT Music Awards: ‘My First Award That I Ever Won Was On CMT’
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
The country music star shares what it means to host this year's CMT Music Awards and previews what fans can expect.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
Carrie Underwood wins big at CMT Music Awards 01:21
Carrie Underwood extended her CMT Music Awards record by winning her 21st and 22nd prizes, including the night's biggest accolade, Video of the Year.
