Dolly Parton Brings Stephen Colbert to Tears

Newsmax Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Stephen Colbert could not hold back the tears on Tuesday night when Dolly Parton delivered a moving performance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." Colbert grew misty-eyed during a conversation in which he and Parton discussed a particularly sad song, "Bury Me Beneath...
