DOJ Settles With OxyContin Maker, But NY AG Says It "Allows Billionaires To Keep Their Billions"

Gothamist Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
DOJ Settles With OxyContin Maker, But NY AG Says It Allows Billionaires To Keep Their BillionsWorker Gabe Ryan removes a sign that includes the name Arthur M. Sackler at an entrance to Tufts School of Medicine, in Boston, in late 2019.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen was repeatedly asked why the Sacklers were allowed to keep a large portion of their reported fortune, given that much of it came directly from Purdue. [ more › ]
