Miami officer facing discipline for wearing Trump mask at voting site

CBS News Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez called the officer's behavior "unacceptable," and said disciplinary measures will be taken.
News video: Miami Police Officer Under Investigation For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Early Vote

Miami Police Officer Under Investigation For Wearing Pro-Trump Mask While In Uniform To Early Vote 03:43

 CBS4's Ty Russell reports Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is calling the actions of a Miami police officer “unacceptable.”

Called out for 'voter intimidation,' Florida officer faces discipline for wearing 'Trump 2020' mask at polling place

 The police officer, who was photographed while in line to vote, violated policies by promoting a political candidate, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.
