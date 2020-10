You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 7-year-old struck in drive-by shooting in Detroit



A 7-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital following a drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side late Wednesday. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:35 Published 8 hours ago 6-year-old Morrison girl giving stuffed animals to wildfire victims 'to make them feel better'



Compassion can come in many ways and at any age. After seeing the recent wildfire destruction in our state, 6-year-old Charlotte West is proof there is still good in the world. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:11 Published 1 day ago Milwaukee police: 7-year-old girl killed in car crash at 76th and Calumet



Milwaukee police tell TMJ4 News that they believe a 7-year-old girl was killed in a two-car crash near 76th and Calumet on Milwaukee's north side Wednesday evening. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:16 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this