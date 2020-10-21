|
Voters in Florida and Alaska received threatening ‘vote for Trump’ emails.
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
People in Florida and Alaska reported receiving menacing and deceptive emails that used false claims about public voting information to threaten voters: “Vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you.”
