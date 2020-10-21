Global  
 

Voters in Florida and Alaska received threatening ‘vote for Trump’ emails.

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
People in Florida and Alaska reported receiving menacing and deceptive emails that used false claims about public voting information to threaten voters: “Vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you.”
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Trump, Biden battle for South Florida Latinos in final days before Election Day

Trump, Biden battle for South Florida Latinos in final days before Election Day 02:38

 Florida is seeing a record number of Latino voters this year. They make up 17% of the voter rolls -- a potential linchpin to secure the state and White House.

