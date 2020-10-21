Global  
 

Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
“Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign trail in Philadelphia to stump for Joe Biden.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts 00:30

 While campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden, President Obama reacts to reports that President Trump has a hidden Chinese bank account.

Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden

 Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

 Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.

 Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in Philadelphia today.
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself' [Video]

Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us, he can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account [Video]

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account

Former U.S. President Barack Obama rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported bank account in China, saying Trump may have paid more to foreign governments than he paid in U.S. federal income taxes.

Obama hits campaign trail for Biden in Pennsylvania

 Former President Barack Obama campaigned for his former running mate Joe Biden in North Philadelphia by making a direct appeal to Black voters, who make up a...
US Election 2020: Obama makes debut for Joe Biden; to hold drive-in car rally in Philadelphia

 Former US President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Obama Compares Voting to Exercise in Event for Biden: ‘You’re Never Going to Look Like The Rock, But You Can Be Healthier’

 Former President *Barack Obama* is hitting the campaign trail for *Joe Biden*, and he argued during a community event in Philadelphia that voting in one election...
