Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
“Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign trail in Philadelphia to stump for Joe Biden.
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe BidenFormer President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News
Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nationFormer President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com
Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in Philadelphia today.
NYTimes.com
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:36Published
