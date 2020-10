James Randi, Dazzling Magician and Skeptic, Dies at 92 Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Magician James Randi, whose daring escapes were later eclipsed by his work as the country's foremost skeptic, has died. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this