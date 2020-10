You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Georgia man wearing Black Lives Matter shirt told he must change his shirt before voting



A man trying to vote in Forsyth County, Georgia, was told he had to take off his Black Lives Matter shirt before casting his ballot. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:57 Published 11 hours ago Sony Releases Free Black Lives Matter PS4 Theme



On October 19th, Sony released the "Black Lives Matter Theme" on the PlayStation Store. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 15 hours ago Filmmaker Walking 1,500 Miles For Black Lives Matter Movement



Rob Bliss is walking 1,500 miles in two months to raise awareness for Black Lives Matter. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:20 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this