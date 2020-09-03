Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lincoln Project Appears To Have Helped Iranian Disinformation Effort Go Viral

Daily Caller Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
'Spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea? [Video]

What Did Microsoft Retrieve From 117 Feet Deep In The Sea?

This is the scene as Microsoft retrieved. The project Natick Northern Isles datacenter from the seafloor off Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The center had been lowered 117 feet deep in spring 2018. For..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published
Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden [Video]

Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden

Nearly 100 Republican and independent leaders endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Thursday, people involved in the effort told Reuters. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39Published
Russia Not Getting Reach As Facebook and Twitter Tighten Controls [Video]

Russia Not Getting Reach As Facebook and Twitter Tighten Controls

OAKLAND -  Russian operatives are still trying to sow disinformation and discord into the 2020 presidential election, but they are not achieving the reach they enjoyed in 2016, notes Elizabeth..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:12Published

Tweets about this