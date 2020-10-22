|
Firefighters brave 'really tough' conditions at Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The fire began Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It was 55% contained as of Wednesday night.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Colorado State in the western United States
Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rageAlmost two dozen hikers were airlifted to safety after a wildfire broke out in a recreation area in Colorado's San Juan Mountains.
USATODAY.com
Facing a Deluge of Misinformation, Colorado Takes the Offensive Against ItThe state will combat false information on social media and even buy Google ads against it. But not enough other states are following suit.
NYTimes.com
Cameron Pass (Colorado)
Chambers Lake (Colorado)
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this