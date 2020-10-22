Global  
 

Firefighters brave 'really tough' conditions at Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history

Thursday, 22 October 2020
The fire began Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It was 55% contained as of Wednesday night.
 
 The uncertainty surrounding the conditions of the Cameron Peak Fire, now the largest wildfire in Colorado history, is putting firefighters’ families in a difficult position.

