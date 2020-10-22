|
Richard Grenell Pursued Talks of Maduro, Power Change in Venezuela
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A close ally of President Trump quietly met with an associate of President Nicolás Maduro, whom the United States does not recognize as the leader of Venezuela.
Nicolás Maduro
Richard Grenell
Donald Trump
