Richard Grenell Pursued Talks of Maduro, Power Change in Venezuela

NYTimes.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
A close ally of President Trump quietly met with an associate of President Nicolás Maduro, whom the United States does not recognize as the leader of Venezuela.
