Purported Hunter Biden laptop linked to FBI money laundering probe
Purported Hunter Biden laptop linked to FBI money laundering probe
Thursday, 22 October 2020 (
29 minutes ago
)
Laptop connected to Hunter Biden linked to FBI money laundering probe
The FBI’s subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019,...
FOXNews.com
9 hours ago
FBI Docs: Laptop Was Already Tagged for 2019 'Money Laundering' Probe
Documents obtained by Fox News have labeled the investigation into the purported Hunter Biden laptop with a "272D-BA-3065729" designation, which indicates it is...
Newsmax
8 hours ago
