Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Purported Hunter Biden laptop linked to FBI money laundering probe

FOXNews.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Laptop connected to Hunter Biden linked to FBI money laundering probe

 The FBI’s subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019,...
FOXNews.com

FBI Docs: Laptop Was Already Tagged for 2019 'Money Laundering' Probe

 Documents obtained by Fox News have labeled the investigation into the purported Hunter Biden laptop with a "272D-BA-3065729" designation, which indicates it is...
Newsmax


Tweets about this