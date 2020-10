You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Final presidential debate preparations underway



Final preparations are underway at Belmont University for the final Presidential Debate of this election season, with just 13 days to go before Election Day. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:45 Published 8 hours ago Voters strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear masks to the polls



Election officials want voters to wear face coverings, but can't deny anyone's right to vote if they're not wearing one. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 01:25 Published 11 hours ago Biden has big cash advantage over Trump in final stretch



U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign entered the final stretch of the race with a large cash advantage over President Donald Trump, disclosures filed with the Federal Election.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:20 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources US election: Donald Trump cuts off 60 Minutes interview in frustration The United States is precisely two weeks out from election day, and two days away from the final debate.With that in mind, Joe Biden has been mostly absent from...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago





Tweets about this