Denver weather: Cold front moves across Colorado bringing a chance for snow tonight

Denver Post Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Thursday is going to be partly sunny with a high of just 46 degrees, the National Weather Service in Boulder said. The low will drop to 22 degrees, bringing a chance of snow and freezing drizzle between 9 p.m. tonight and 3 a.m. Friday. The chance for precipitation is 30% but little to no accumulation is expected.
