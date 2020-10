You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Majority of Americans now identify as outdoorsmen after experiencing cabin fever in lockdown



The average American started to experience cabin fever in quarantine after just two months, according to new research.The study asked 2,000 Americans how they've been coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 1 day ago 45-Year-Old Man Suffers 'Sudden Irreversible Hearing Loss' After COVID-19 Infection—Here's



He's not the first person to develop hearing loss after having COVID-19—but doctors aren't yet convinced of a specific connection. Credit: Health.com Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago Getting Through The Holidays After Infant Loss



The holidays can be a tough time for anyone dealing with the loss of a family member, particularly if that person is dealing with the loss of an infant. Credit: HuffPost Canada Duration: 02:21 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this