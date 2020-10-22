Global  
 

Weekly jobless claims drop to lowest level since the start of pandemic

CBS News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
787,000 Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time last week, the lowest number since March 14. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at Optimal Capital, joins CBSN to discuss the long-term implications of the unemployment problem.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. weekly jobless claims drop

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop 01:12

 The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, but remained very high as the labor market recovery shows signs of strain amid a relentless COVID-19 pandemic and ebbing fiscal stimulus. Fred Katayama reports.

