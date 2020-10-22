|
Weekly jobless claims drop to lowest level since the start of pandemic
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
787,000 Americans filed unemployment claims for the first time last week, the lowest number since March 14. Frances Stacy, director of portfolio strategy at Optimal Capital, joins CBSN to discuss the long-term implications of the unemployment problem.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Polls Ahead of Tonight's Debate: What Do They Say?On topics from climate change to leadership, most Americans say they prefer Joe Biden over President Trump.
NYTimes.com
Americans applying for jobless aid drops to 797,000Fewer workers are filing for first-time unemployment benefits, a sign the COVID labor market is picking up.
CBS News
Absentee or early voting? Here is the best way to vote in 2020, according to experts and activistsMany Americans are concerned about the risk of catching COVID-19 at the polls. They also worry about their vote being counted.
USATODAY.com
Trump Promised Seniors Drug Discount Cards. They May Be Illegal.A proposal announced by President Trump last month was to send older Americans $200 discount cards to offset prescription costs. It’s not going to happen..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this