|
Obama mocks Trump’s Chinese bank account: ‘They would’ve called me Beijing Barry.’
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Jennifer Lawrence endorses Democrat Joe Biden after confessing she was a 'little Republican'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Reince Priebus, Valerie Jarrett on presidential debate, final push to Election DayWith 12 days left until Election Day, the presidential candidates will face off in their final debate Thursday night in Nashville. Former White House chief of..
CBS News
Obama speaks at campaign event for Biden in Pennsylvania, lashes out at TrumpIn his first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden, former President Obama called out President Trump's coronavirus response. In a series of blistering..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Amber Rose Says Kanye West Bullied Her For 10 Years, Slut Shamed HerAmber Rose is railing against her ex, Kanye West ... claiming he's consistently bullied her since their breakup in a way that reminds her of President Trump...
TMZ.com
Democrats boycott Judiciary Committee Barrett voteDemocratic senators refused to show up in protest of the Republicans' rush to install President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader..
USATODAY.com
Giuliani denies he did anything wrong in the new ‘Borat’ movie.President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, denied he did anything wrong after he was caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire.
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories Oct. 22 AHere are the top stories for Thursday, Oct 22nd: Trump and Biden square off for final debate; Germany posts record number of new virus cases; Questions about..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this