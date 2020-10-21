Global  
 

Obama mocks Trump’s Chinese bank account: ‘They would’ve called me Beijing Barry.’

NYTimes.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts 00:30

 While campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden, President Obama reacts to reports that President Trump has a hidden Chinese bank account.

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account [Video]

Obama slams Trump over 'secret' Chinese bank account

Former U.S. President Barack Obama rallying for his former VP Joe Biden in Philadelphia Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump for his reported bank account in China, saying Trump may have paid more..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Trump's Chinese banking a security risk: Pelosi [Video]

Trump's Chinese banking a security risk: Pelosi

U.S. President Donald Trump's bank account in China raises serious national security concerns, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, following a New York Times report..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

